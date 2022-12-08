Correction

ISLAMABAD: In a news report — Nawaz to get back home next month: Ayaz Sadiq — the PMLN leader has been erroneously reported as saying, “It seems the assemblies will be dissolved between March and June 2023.”

Ayaz Sadiq, speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, had actually said, “The holding of elections appears almost impossible from March to June due to Ramzan and the preparation of budget.”