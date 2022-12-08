How we failed

This letter refers to the article ‘A failing state’ (December 7, 2022) by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and the news story ‘Political or economic failure’ (Dec 7, 2022). Both pieces offer insightful analyses of why and how nations fail. Pakistan today is witnessing the same phenomena, unfortunately.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman pinpoints the lack of accountability and its enabling of corruption as a key factor in our national decline. The other piece makes a similar argument, outlining how our political bankruptcy has led to economic bankruptcy. Sadly, our leaders seem to be incapable of learning from their mistakes.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi