HHRD finalises strategy for timely execution of projects

Islamabad:Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) gave finishing touches to its well-crafted and comprehensive strategy to ensure justly and timely execution of a whooping Rs3.5 billion projects in order to completely restore life in the calamity-devastated areas.

The HHRD’s country strategy was finalised in a high level meeting of the organisation held in the federal capital with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HHRD, USA, Javaid Siddiqi in the chair. During the meeting, the participants were briefed about the CEO HHRD’s marathon visit to major cities across the country. The meeting was attended by HHRD’s Islamabad, Haripur and Mansehra districts of KP, Karachi, Tando Jam, Tando Allah Yar and Mirpur Khas, Sindh.

The representatives apprised the meeting of the progress of the ongoing relief works in respective areas. Javaid Siddiqi expressed satisfaction on the progress of the works and urged them to leave no stone unturned on timely and transparent implementation of the projects so as the flood-hit population could be squarely benefited irrespective of their cast, creed, religion, language and area.

The meeting was also briefed about Javaid Siddiqi’s visit to Manshera, wherein he participated in CWDP Mansehra and visited of CPRP project and held meeting with ESP scholars. He held meeting with support staff and distributed prize in recognition of their services including cleaners, driver and other staff, besides participating in an event of children with disabilities program. During his visit, he visited Comprehensive Physical Rehab Center (CPRC) Mansehra and met with person with disabilities and their families. The meeting was also apprised of HHRD CEO’s meeting with Education Support Program Scholars those are enrolled in five years program of DPT at HH-IRST Mansehra, wherein he was participated in a closing ceremony of orphan support.

During the meeting, they discussed the HHRD’s ongoing flood relief activities in the worst flood-affected areas and skills development and livelihood program. The participants discussed the HHRD Model Village Plan and Empowerment Programme for Societies threadbare. It was informed that Javaid Siddiqi participated in a meeting of HHRD Pakistan Executive Forum (PEF) at Islamabad, CWDP Art Compaction at Karachi and in Kind & Health Project at Kinder, Karachi.