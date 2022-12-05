Illegal shops sealed

Lahore:On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has sealed 11 different commercial shops and properties worth billions in Lahore.
On the instructions of the ETPB Chairman Habibur Rahman, the team of district Lahore of the Board along with FIA, police team and administration, raided and took action against encroachments.
The team sealed many properties in illegal possession in valuable commercial areas, including Sheesha Moti Bazaar, Wichuwali, Hingana street, Sutar Mandi, Ravi Road, Mohini Road and Bradlaugh Hall.
Under the supervision of Administrator Lahore Akram Joya, Deputy Administrator Taskinullah, Abdul Waheed Khan, Asim Ejaz, Ahmed Hassan, Saad Butt participated in the operation. While, Director FIA Mohammad Zawar, SHO Raza Awan, SHO Benish Rehman, Rana Naeem, Kashif Gujjar also participated.
LAHORE:The Asia-Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia has expressed its serious concerns in a release that only cosmetic...
LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar stressed that after the Federal Shariah Court completely banned the Riba and set a...
LAHORE:University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed chaired an integrated convocation of...
LAHORE:On the mediation of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab over a complaint of Shamim Akhtar, the Board of...
LAHORE:The price of tomato has started a declining trend with the arrival of Hyderabad crop in the market as the...
Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I did Civil Engineering and have been offered scholarships by HEC for Turkey, South Korea and...
Comments