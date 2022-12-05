Illegal shops sealed

Lahore:On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has sealed 11 different commercial shops and properties worth billions in Lahore.

On the instructions of the ETPB Chairman Habibur Rahman, the team of district Lahore of the Board along with FIA, police team and administration, raided and took action against encroachments.

The team sealed many properties in illegal possession in valuable commercial areas, including Sheesha Moti Bazaar, Wichuwali, Hingana street, Sutar Mandi, Ravi Road, Mohini Road and Bradlaugh Hall.

Under the supervision of Administrator Lahore Akram Joya, Deputy Administrator Taskinullah, Abdul Waheed Khan, Asim Ejaz, Ahmed Hassan, Saad Butt participated in the operation. While, Director FIA Mohammad Zawar, SHO Raza Awan, SHO Benish Rehman, Rana Naeem, Kashif Gujjar also participated.