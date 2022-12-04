Four terrorists arrested

LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists during an operation in different parts of the city in nine intelligence-based operations on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, CTD Punjab has conducted raids in various districts across the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, nine intelligence-based operations in which four suspected terrorists were arrested and weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were recovered from their possession during interrogation, he added. The arrested terrorists include Ali Raza, Ali Akbar, Zaheer Mehmood and Nik Muhammad, who belong to various banned religious organizations including Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other band Organizations, he said and added that 37 pamphlets of banned organization, one receipt book, 3 magazines and 8,470 rupees in cash recovered from therm. The spokesman said that the terrorists had planned sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, added that during this week.

Furthermore, 327 combing operations were conducted with the help of the local police and law and enforcement agencies. During these operations, 14,320 people were checked, 42 suspects were arrested, 39 FIRs were registered and 24 recoveries were made, he added.