A new era?

This letter refers to the news story ‘No-trust move against Imran Khan: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa asked us to back PTI, reveals Moonis Elahi’ (December 2, 2022). Considering the ever-changing political situation in the country, it is hard to judge how one should receive Moonis Elahi’s allegations. However, the most important takeaway from this story is the line: ‘He said that they had no contact with the new establishment.’ Things should start anew from here. This should become an unwritten rule-of-thumb in Pakistani politics. The politicians must no longer drag the establishment into their own affairs.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton AB
Canada
