What’s the rush?

No political party backs up its rhetoric about holding general elections. While in opposition, the PDM wanted early elections and the PTI was unwilling. However, now that the roles are reversed, it is the PTI that wants fresh elections and the PDM refusing to grant their wish. Amusingly, the only constant appears to be that both sides believe themselves to be the true champions of democracy, regardless of the stance they happen to be holding. I wonder if our politicians will ever learn patience. This country isn’t going anywhere and there is little to be gained from holding elections a year earlier. Unseating governments before their term is over only creates legal and political chaos. Sadly, our lot seems to thrive on that.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
