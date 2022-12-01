Israeli forces kill Palestinian in raid

YABAD, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during a raid to arrest a suspect, medical and military officials said.

The latest violence comes a day after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, one of whom wounded an Israeli soldier in an alleged car-ramming. The Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday “a citizen succumbed to critical wounds, after he was hit by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the chest in the town of Yabad”.