Israeli forces kill Palestinian in raid

YABAD, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during a raid to arrest a suspect, medical and military officials said.
The latest violence comes a day after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, one of whom wounded an Israeli soldier in an alleged car-ramming. The Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday “a citizen succumbed to critical wounds, after he was hit by live occupation (Israeli) bullets in the chest in the town of Yabad”.
WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi as their leader in the...
ATHENS: Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday warned media in Greece faced a “truly dangerous cocktail” of press...
Nadeem Nusrat with his colleagues outside Roll Building of UK High Court, after giving evidence against Altaf Hussain....
LONDON: The UK´s most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced “disgusting” threats...
MADRID: Spanish authorities said on Wednesday they had seized 5.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 340 million euros in...
QAMISHLI, Syria: Russia deployed troop reinforcements on Wednesday to an area of northern Syria controlled by Kurdish...
Comments