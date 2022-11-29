Case against former SSP adjourned

LAHORE:An Accountability Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against former SSP Junaid Arshad.

The court has adjourned by January 16 as the judge concerned was not available. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan had ordered then Secretary Interior to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). The accused police officer allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife on social media. His name was also put on the Exit Control List on the directions of the former top judge.