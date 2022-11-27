Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides on early retirement

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who is one of the top military officers, has decided on early retirement, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

News of Lt General Hameed’s retirement comes a day after family sources said that Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas had sought early retirement as well.

The two army men were listed among the six army officers nominated by the General Headquarters for the army chief’s post.

It may be noted that Lt Gen Hameed was the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan when Imran Khan was the prime minister.

The development comes two days after the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next Chief of the Army Staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).