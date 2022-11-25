Lt General Azhar Abbas seeks early retirement

Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas. — ISPR/File

LONDON: Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, his family sources confirmed to Geo News.

The trusted family source said: “Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement- true to his personality.”

Lt General Azhar Abbas has been commander the X Corps and currently holds the most sensitive post of CGS. After November 27, he will be number two on the seniority list.

He was commissioned in 1987 by the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in 41 Baloch regiments. He has enjoyed a reputation as a thorough gentleman and an officer of high integrity.

During his decorated career, Lt General Azhar Abbas served as personal secretary to the chief to former army chief General Raheel Sharif. He commanded 12 Division Murree and as Commandant of Infantry School Quetta. Before becoming the CGS, he was commander of X Corps.

The source said: The institution and this nation would miss him. He served and commanded troops from the Line of Control (LoC) to Waziristan, from Balochistan to Northern areas in his career spanned over 40 years.”

The development comes after the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.