Who'll be Pakistan's next COAS?

A summary for the appointment of the chief of army chief (COAS) is ready and now rests with the Prime Minister's Office.
It contains the names of six senior-most military officials, as per a confirmation by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military's media wing.
Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has been serving as the COAS since 2016 and received an extension in service in 2019, is all set to retire on November 29.
The army did not reveal any names in its press statement last night confirming the summary has been prepared, but according to Geo News' sources, the list consists of the names of Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer.
Here is a brief look at who these senior-most army officials are.
Lt Gen Amir belongs to the Artillery Regiment and is currently commanding the XXX Corps in Gujranwala.
