AI super-agency becomes new benchmark for business success

AI adoption inside companies has moved past curiosity and pilot projects. The real challenge for leaders now is how to use AI to move faster than competitors and build long-term advantage.

A recent McKinsey report introduces the concept of the AI super-agency, coined by LinkedIN Co-Founder Reid Hoffman. This is that phase of complete integration of AI into daily work, amplifying teams' productivity, creativity, and impact.

During this phase, even those employees not directly using AI benefit from better systems, faster decisions, and improved knowledge flow.

McKinsey cautions that too many senior leaders are moving too slowly. Matching the steam engine, the car, and the internet combined for pure potential, leadership hesitation is destined to leave companies behind. AI's real power lies in democratising skills, improving work quality, and reshaping whole industries.

Data by McKinsey shows a clear trend: Millennial managers and team leads were from the 35-to-44 age group, showing a very advanced use of AI.

Nearly 62% said they have high AI expertise, compared with 50% of Gen Z and just 22% of baby boomers.

This data matters because managers sit between strategy and execution. They are able to make AI ideas real workflows, run pilots, and scale what works. Teams are more likely to engage with managers than senior leadership, placing millennial managers in a strong position to guide responsible AI use and prevent shadow AI practices.

Who are AI superusers?

AI superusers, also referred to as AI champions or scalers, apply AI directly to everyday work. They use multiple tools effectively, design smarter workflows, support colleagues, and encourage experimentation within clear guardrails. Most important, they treat AI less as a tool than as a teammate.

McKinsey found that leaders are usually unaware of the extent to which their teams already use AI. Executives typically assume about 4% of staff rely on AI for one-third of the workday, whereas the real figure is closer to 12%.