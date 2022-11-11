PML-N leadership iterates 'constitutional' appointment of army chief

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PML-N/File

LONDON: After concluding his high-level meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders in London, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday iterated that the army chief's appointment will be decided constitutionally, Geo News reported.



As per Geo News, PM Shehbaz said: "Army chief's appointment is a constitutional matter. It will be decided according to the constitution."

The prime minister departed for London on November 2 after winding up his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the COP27 summit.

PM Shehbaz is now returning to Pakistan, following his fourth and over two-hour-long meeting with Nawaz alongside Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

In London, the prime minister and the PML-N supremo have taken important decisions which also include deliberation over the next army chief's appointment.

Two rounds of the meetings were also attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PML-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Geo News further reported that the meeting took a principle decision of prioritising merit for the coveted military position.

The Sharif brothers will also take the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership into confidence on the matter.

The prime minister's visit to London came two weeks before the end of Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, who will retire on November 29.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan has also reiterated his stance on appointing the army chief on "merit" and criticised PM Shehbaz for consulting Nawaz for making this decision.

During his address to participants of his party's long march in Gujrat via video link, Khan said: "Whoever fits the merit, should be appointed the army chief."

“Nawaz Sharif always brings up the man who is beneficial for him,” Khan said referring to the appointment’s decision.