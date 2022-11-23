MoU signed for international academic certification

Islamabad : As part of the initiative to make students in Pakistan potentially capable of joining higher education in world institutions of excellence, Pearson Education Limited has joined hands with Roots International Schools & Colleges (RISC) and Cornerstone School & College Global Campus, (CSCG) to offer Pearson Edexcel complete suits of qualifications to students from early years till A level.

The agreements were signed by Kathryn Booth, director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan/Turkey, Irum Khan, general manager Academics at RISC and Wajeeha Raoof, director Cornerstone Schools.

This will allow Pearson to collaborate with RISC and Cornerstone Schools for Pearson Edexcel exams, supporting resources and professional development courses. Pearson will provide unmatched data analysis and exam support tools, PD teachers training and

resources support to these institutions.

On the other hand, the RISC and CSCG campus will offer to students all suits of Pearson qualifications, support Pearson’s qualifications monitoring process, professional development courses and introduce the programs at their all campuses and branches.

Director Pearson Schools Qualifications, Kathryn Booth appreciated the leadership of RISC and Cornerstone Schools for their ongoing collaboration with Pearson. She highlighted the significance of Pearson Edexcel qualifications saying the students will get a rich opportunity to equip themselves with critical skills to enable them to succeed in future education and the world of work.

Director Cornerstone Schools, Wajeeha Raoof expressed her full confidence in the academic programs development capacities of the Pearson and said that our students will be able to get the Pearson Edexcel qualifications to potentially enter the arena of international education in renowned educational institutions.