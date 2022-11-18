Centcom delegation meets NDMA chairman

ISLAMABAD: US Delegation led by Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of US Army Central Command, visited NDMA and held a meeting with Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General, Inam Haider Malik on Thursday.

The delegation exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages’ management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation. Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General, Inam Haider Malik indicated an immediate requirement of developing intellectual and academic forums such as a new National Institute of Disaster Management and visible presence of NDMA in global and regional platforms and events.

Lieutenant General, Malik noted that there was a critical requirement to build an AI-based systems for managing disasters. Highlighting NDMA’s vision to be futuristic, technology enabled entity, he sought US-led international support in completing Pakistan’s held-up national surveys of vulnerable areas.

Lt Gen Patrick D. Frank acknowledged Pakistan’s rescue and relief efforts during floods and reassured US Government’s assistance through USAID to continue support for flood affectees. He briefed on working of FEMA and role of US Military’s Reserved Force in disaster management. Chairman NDMA thanked the US delegation for visiting Pakistan in critical time and expressed hope to benefit from US experiences in future.