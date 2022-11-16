NAVTTC, EU to collaborate

Islamabad: European Union (EU) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Tuesday discussed skills and employment opportunities for prospective migrants.
A European Union delegation led by Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Migration & Home Affairs, in that regard, met with Amir Ashraf Khawaja, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Sajid Baloch, executive director of NAVTTC.
The NAVTTC executive director said on this occasion that NAVTTC under the leadership of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, is equipping youth with the latest income generating technical skills such as e-commerce, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, internet of things, graphic designing etc.
Ylva Johansson, commissioner for Migration & Home Affairs offered full support to NAVTTC management in promoting employment opportunities for migrant youth through skill development programmes.
