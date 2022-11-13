Teenager held for stoning Buddha statue in Swat

MINGORA: The police have arrested a teenager, who had pelted stone at a Buddha statue in Janabad area in Manglawar near here on Saturday.

Abubakar, a resident of Jamalabad, Sangota, had hit the Buddha statue with stones on the hill in Janabad in Manglawar area and then posted its video on social media.

After the video went viral on social media, the police swung into action and arrested the teenager on the directives of District Police Officer Zahid Marwat.