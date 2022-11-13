Long march security measures reviewed

LAHORE : Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) said that during the ongoing long march, public should face minimum problems in the flow of traffic.

The meeting was held in civil secretariat. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja chaired the meeting.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

The committee issued necessary instructions after a detailed review of the security for the PTI long march.

Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order directed that all petrol pumps located in the route of long march should be shut down as a security measure.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat directed that special attention should be paid to

traffic arrangements on arrival of long march in big cities.

“Traffic plan should be prepared in advance and implemented accordingly”, the chair said.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat expressed concern over the participation of people from the rear of the long march at some places without checking and directed that no one should allow entering the main convoy without checking.

The meeting decided that necessary arrangements in all major hospitals of Rawalpindi be ready before the long march's arrival.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed that the security SOPs decided for the long march should be followed in letter and spirit.

“Deployment of police personnel should be balanced, there is no room for any laxity”, he warned.