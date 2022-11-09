Rs3.5b spent on projects for minorities, says special assistant

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber on Minorities Wazir Zada said Tuesday that minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fully secure and enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

An official handout quoted him as having said that the KP government spent a record Rs3.5 billion on projects for minorities’ welfare and development.

He said the provincial government was giving special attention to quality education for children of minority communities across the province.

The special assistant said minorities rendered sacrifices for the sake of the motherland and they were always ready to protect the country against nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by minority communities and had issued cheques of financial assistance to deserving persons.

Wazir Zada said the KP government had taken steps to equip youth from minorities with education, adding the PTI government during its four-year tenure had facilitated links between the ministers and the people.