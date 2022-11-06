Sri Lanka coach takes positives from World Cup

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said Saturday he took a lot of positives from the Twenty20 World Cup after his side’s narrow loss to England in Sydney, but admitted there were areas to work on, notably fielding.
His young team only defeated sides in Australia they were expected to beat – Netherlands, UAE, Ireland and Afghanistan – while losing heavily to New Zealand and Australia.
But they ended their campaign by pushing England hard and Silverwood was content.
“Disappointed at losing today, but I did see a lot of character from my boys out there,” said the former England coach. “We were finding ways of getting into the game and we pushed England.
“You have to say Ben (Stokes) had it under control out there for quite a period, but if we could have nicked in and got one more wicket there, it would have made things quite interesting.”
Silverwood’s side came into the tournament as Asian champions after getting past cricket giants India and then Pakistan in the final in the United Arab Emirates in September. “The methods that we put in place which started in the white ball series in Sri Lanka before we went to the Asia Cup, (we) can see things progressing,” he said.
“We are building partnerships, making sure we know when to attack and when not to attack with the ball, knowing when to squeeze and putting an aggressive slant on it with a Sri Lankan swagger so to speak.
LAHORE: Sindh dumped Southern Punjab by a big margin of 202 runs to a consolidated performance by their bowlers at the...
Paris: World number one Carlos Alcaraz retired from his Paris Masters quarter-final against Holger Rune on Friday with...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s number 10, Christian Eriksen, will be a quiet but inspirational figure for his team during the...
PARIS: France are hoping to heed a warning from history as they kick off their defence of the World Cup trophy in a...
FORT WORTH, USA: Aryna Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 on Friday and advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA...
LAHORE: Pakistan former captain Mohammad Hafeez announced the end of his four years journey with the PSL franchise...
Comments