Urban desert

Karachi is facing an acute shortage of water, and the problem is getting worse by the day. Most of the areas of Karachi do not have a legitimate water line and, where such lines are present, water is shut off every other day due to problems with the water pipeline. As a consequence, many citizens are paying both their water bills and the tanker mafia at the same time. There is simply no other option.
I request the city administration and the water board to take action against this mafia and improve the condition of the water pipelines. They must also expand the water network, so that all the city’s residents have access to this most basic necessity.
Tanzeel Riaz
Karachi
