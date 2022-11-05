Liberland envoy flays attack on Imran

LAHORE: Consul General Liberland to Pakistan Faisal Butt has strongly condemned the murderous attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Faisal Butt, in a statement on Friday, expressed his solidarity with the Pakistan people in the wake of any activity that disturbed the peace and stability of the country and its development process.
Liberland supported efforts to end all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, he said. The Consul General demanded the Pakistan govt and security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident so that the culprits should be bought to justice to set an example.
