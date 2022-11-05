Liberland envoy flays attack on Imran

LAHORE:Consul General Liberland to Pakistan Faisal Butt has strongly condemned the murderous attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Faisal Butt, in a statement on Friday, expressed his solidarity with the Pakistan people in the wake of any activity that disturbed the peace and stability of the country and its development process. Liberland supported efforts to end all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, he said.
The Consul General demanded the Pakistan govt and security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident so that the culprits should be bought to justice to set an example.
LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan office-bearers appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for...
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party pioneer member and renowned jiala of Lahore Abdul Rehman alias Mani Pehlwan breathed...
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Centre FM 104.6 organised an event in the honour of...
Lahore:Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore Cao Ke visited Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday. Alhamra Executive...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore's Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been assigned additional...
LAHORE:The University of Okara has signed MoUs with the University of Education and University of Veterinary and...
Comments