UN official promises continued efforts to help flood victims

PESHAWAR: The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis on Thursday pledged to continue advocacy with the international community to get maximum support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

He said this as he visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters and discussed with stakeholders the post-flood situation in KP and its impact on the lives and livelihoods of communities and ongoing response, said a press release.

Representatives from UN Agencies, Handicap International, Khwendo Kor, SRSP, AlKhidmat, Akhuwat, Qatar Charity, WHH and other partners participated in the meeting, said a press release.

PDMA Director (Rehabilitation), Sajid Imran, presented the overall flood situation, response and support needed from the UN and humanitarian partners in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected districts. The UN resident coordinator appreciated the role and coordination of PDMA KP, adding it had played an active role in the response to the flood along with humanitarian partners.

Another meeting on the future potential areas of cooperation was held between PDMA and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW). The broader agenda of the meeting was to discuss the project concept note titled "Very Early Warning Services (VEWS) for Climate Action". Some other projects were discussed as well with the KFW team for financial assistance.

The PDMA director (Rehabilitation) briefed the KFW team on VEWS Concept to protect livelihoods and natural resources from disasters with the objective of improved disaster mitigation and planning. He explained that the concept is aimed at adopting proactive and cost-effective early warning techniques for disaster preparedness and mitigation to save lives and assets.