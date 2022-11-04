DPRK missile launch appears to have failed: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches on Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang.

In response to the launches, South Korea and the United States said they would extend their ongoing joint air drills, the largest-ever such exercises -- a move Pyongyang immediately branded “an irrevocable and awful mistake”.

People in parts of northern Japan were ordered to seek shelter during the North´s latest launches, which included five short-range missiles and followed a blitz of projectiles fired Wednesday. The United States slammed the ICBM launch, while the G7 club of rich nations said it condemned the flurry of missiles “in the strongest terms”.