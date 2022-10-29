ECP summons Imran, Wazir for violating code of conduct

A representational image of the Election Commission of Pakistan building. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan and KP Minister for Settlement Iqbal Wazir on November 1 for consistently violating the code of conduct in NA-45 Kurram.

To this effect, the electoral body has issued notices to Imran who is running as a candidate for the National Assembly seat from Kurram as well as the provincial minister. In connection with the NA-45 Kurram by-election scheduled for October 30, the district monitoring officer Kurram has sent a report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by initiating legal action against Iqbal Wazir for violating the code of conduct, it was learnt here on Friday.

According to the report, the minister has also been fined Rs 30,000 for continuously violating the code of conduct, which has not been paid. It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the commission to make such arrangements for the election so that the election is free and fair.

It is pertinent to mention here that the minister belongs to the PTI whose chief Imran Khan is contesting the by-election from the constituency and the election campaign of the provincial minister is being influenced by using government resources, which is against Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and it is the responsibility of the commission to take legal action against the violators.

As the by-election will be held on October 30, the election campaign under Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017 will end at 12 o’clock on Friday, and hence no candidate can campaign after 12 o’clock. According to the ECP spokesperson, the violators can be imprisoned for up to two years or fined up to Rs 10,000 or both.