ECP finds Imran Khan guilty in Toshakhana reference, disqualifies him

ISLAMABAD: In a major decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, unanimously ruled against Khan.

In the decision announced by the ECP, it has been said that Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly and that his response was "not correct".

According to the verdict, Khan has been involved in corrupt practices and his seat in the National Assembly has been declared vacant.

In anticipation of a protest by PTI, security in the federal capital's Red Zone has been on high alert all day, with at least 1,100 police officials deployed in the area under the command of a senior superintendent of police to control the law and order situation.

The Toshakhana reference filed for Imran’s disqualification was sent to the ECP by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the request of members of the ruling coalition. They alleged in the reference that Imran Khan did not disclose the income in his assets earned by selling gifts received from Toshakhana. The reference filed under Article 63 of the Constitution sought Imran Khan’s disqualification under Article 62-1(f).

The "Toshakhana" is a government department, which during the Mughal era referred to the "treasure houses" kept by the sub-continent's princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. More expensive items must go to Toshakhana, but in some cases the recipient can buy them back at around 50% of their value -- a discount Khan raised from 20% while in office.

More to follow…