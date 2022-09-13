ECP order suspended to extent of one PTI MNA: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) clarified on Monday that the resignation of only one out of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had been suspended , and not the rest.

The IHC observed this while hearing PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad’s plea challenging the acceptance of a resignation from his National Assembly seat. The hearing was headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The IHC explained that the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was suspended to the extent of Abdul Shakoor Shad only.

The chief justice told the petitioner’s counsel that the notification was not suspended for all members. In response, Shad’s lawyer said that the ECP had notified all 11 members together.

However, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah clarified that the notification was suspended to the extent of one member only. The court adjourned further hearing of the case.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday re-fixed October 9 as the polling date for NA-157 Multan-IV and three Punjab Assembly by-elections, hoping that by then, all national institutions including police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC would be available for assistance during the poll process.

The three provincial assembly constituencies where polling will be conducted now on October 9 are: PP-139 Sheikhupura V, PP-241 Bahawalnagar V and PP-209 Khanewal. In relation to this development, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired an ECP meeting attended by ECP members, secretary and other senior officials. The ECP secretary briefed the attendants that on September 8, the by-elections to 13 national and provincial assembly constituencies were postponed due to floods, traffic situation, national emergency and on-availability of services of national institutions including police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and FC. In the absence of these services and owing to the situation created by floods, it was not possible to ensure conduct of polling orderly. Therefore, he said Monday’s meeting was convened regarding the re-fix of the by-elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from the four constituencies for which the new date has been fixed, polling was also postponed in nine NA constituencies. In this context, the Islamabad High Court has suspended the ECP notification dated July 29, 2022, in which the members of the National Assembly were de-notified.

However, the ECP secretary said that according to the news in the electronic media on Monday, the honourable court had clarified that this decision would be applicable only to the extent of the petitioner, PTI’s Abdul Shakoor Shad. The CEC directed the secretary to obtain a copy of the clarification from the Islamabad High Court so that the commission could consider dates for by-elections in these nine constituencies.

Abdul Shakoor Shad has recently challenged acceptance of his resignation as MNA in the Islamabad High Court. In this regard, the commission has decided to meet again on September 14. Moreover, a report has been sought from the Sindh government with regard to the second phase of local body elections in the province and a report was also sought from the Balochistan election commissioner within a week in connection with polling in some polling stations of Duki, Loralai, Musakhel and Mastung districts of Balochistan, which were postponed due to floods. The report has been sought to find out how the poling process can be held as soon as possible.