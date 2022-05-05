Karachi: PTI's MNA from Lyari Abdul Shakoor Shad bids farewell to politics

KARACHI: PTI's MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad on Thursday announced that he is bidding farewell to his political career, Geo News reported.
Shad, who belonged to Lyari's NA-246 constituency in Karachi, said that he is quitting politics because he is not healthy enough to continue.
"I will not be able to continue with my political activities because of my ailing health," he announced. "I, therefore, declare my disengagement from political activities."
Shad further said that he would not partake in elections in the future either.
In the 2018 election, Shad had been elected from his constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
