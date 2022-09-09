PTI’s ex-MNA moves IHC against acceptance of resignation

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Shakoor Shad, former member National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf on Thursday challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) from acceptance of his resignation from the lower house’s membership.

The petitioner contended in his plea that neither he sent the resignation to speaker NA nor wrote his name and date on it. He added that the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs were written by the computer operator of the party head office. However, the members signed the document to maintain the party discipline.

The acceptance of his resignation was a violation of court orders, claimed the petitioner and prayed the court to suspend the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declaring his seat as vacant. He also requested the court to stop by-election in the constituency.