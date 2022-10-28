ECC okays concessionary RLNG tariff for five export-oriented sectors

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting of ECC.— APP

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of concessionary RLNG tariff of $9 per MMBTU for five export-oriented sectors for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The ECC also granted approval to the Ministry of Interior to surrender Rs1 billion funds allocated for the Rawat-Faizabad Metro Bus in favour of the Ministry of Housing & Works for execution of five development schemes. This was done for winning the support of political allies.

The schemes include 65 development schemes of Tharparkar at the cost of Rs450 million, development schemes for community home solar energy system in various UCs of Tehsil Mashkhel and Basima district Washuk at the cost of Rs200 million, construction of Blacktop Road Hassan Goth Sunni District Kachhi at the cost of Rs45.574 million, Kharan development package for NA-268 at the cost of Rs48 million and development of Shangla Road Water Supply at the cost of Rs256.426 million.

In a summary approved by the ECC, an amendment was proposed by the Ministry of Petroleum by stating that in pursuance of decisions of the ECC and the cabinet, the Petroleum Division directed SNGPL and SSGCL that “RLNG would be provided at a cost of $9 per MMBtu all-inclusive to five export-oriented sectors across Pakistan for all existing connections remaining with the allocation a total subsidy of Rs40 billion as already made by Finance Division in the budget. The rates will be effective from August 1, 2022.”

The ECC also approved another summary of the Ministry of Commerce seeking amendment in the earlier decision of the ECC dated 25-07-2022 on Regionally Competitive Energy Rates for Export Oriented Sectors during FY 2022-23 and allowed an amendment that “the electricity tariff will be effective from 1st August, 2022, whereas RLNG tariff will be effective from 1st July 2022.”

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented a summary on proposal for increase in Maximum Retail Price (MRPs) of Paracetamol products. The ECC approved following agreed price of Paracetamol products. Product Current Price (Rs.) Demanded Price (Rs) Agreed Price (Rs) Plain 500mg 1.87 2.67 2.35; Extra 500 mg 2.19 3.32 2.75; Liquid 104.8 117.6 117.6

The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production and allowed the payment of projected net salary of Rs1,378 million for the Financial Year 2022-23 to be disbursed every month to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees through a technical supplementary grant. This decision will ensure disbursement of monthly salary to the employees. The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs30.888 billion in favour of Defence Division and Rs1 billion for the Ministry of Housing and Works. The Ministry of Commerce presented a summary on amendment in Import Policy Order 2022 to allow import of the Holy Quran subject to NOC from the relevant Federal or the Provincial Authority.