Business Incubation Centre opens at UE

LAHORE:In collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board a Business Incubation Centre (Regional Plan 9) was inaugurated at University of Education here Wednesday.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while the Chief Guest was Punjab Minister for Information and Technology, Dr Arslan Khalid. Director General e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director Research Dr Shahzada Qaiser and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the minister said that the government has always taken such decisions keeping in mind the economic situation of the country and the Business Incubation Centre was a link in this chain. He emphasised that now is the time to create our own business and employment opportunities. Trade is many times better than job, people in foreign countries like to start their own business instead of jobs. Their main focus is generating new startup ideas and business development. This Business Incubation Centre facility will also change the job-by-job trend of the young generation and encourage them to set up their own businesses. Human resource is our strength that is why we should invest on it.

The minister visited the BIC (Regional Plan 9) and congratulated the VC for establishing the centre equipped with all facilities in a short time. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that due to the weak economic conditions nowadays, initiatives like Business Incubation Center have become the need of the hour, by using which the youth can stand on their own feet and improve not only their condition but also the economy of the country as a whole.

Meanwhile, University of Education, Lahore organised an awareness walk and seminar on breast cancer at Main Campus, Township, which was presided over by VC while the Chief Guest was Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Umar Aftab. On this occasion, the students presented a special play and a short video was also played to highlight the importance of Pink Ribbon Day, which was highly appreciated by the audience.