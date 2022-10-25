Couple, three kids among eight injured in gas cylinder explosions

Eight people suffered burn injuries in separate incidents of gas cylinder explosions on Tuesday. Panic and fear gripped the residents following a loud explosion at a house in Fatima Jinnah Colony within the limits of the New Karachi police station. Police, Rangers and volunteers from welfare organisations reached the scene and started the rescue operation.

A man, his wife, and their three children suffered burn injuries and they were immediately shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). They were identified as 52-year-old Muhammad Sarwar, Samina 48, 13-year-old Safia, 17-year-old Atiya, and 15-year-old Muhammad Anees. The police said the incident took place due to gas leakage, while an investigation was under way.

In a similar incident, three people suffered burnnjuries after a gas cylinder exploded in an office on Tariq Road within the limits of the Ferozeabad police remit. The injured were shifted to the burns ward of the CHK where they were identified as Huzaifah 25, Saifullah 23 and Adeel 22. The police said the incident took place apparently due to gas leakage in a pipe, however; the exact reason would be stated by the investigation team of the relevant department who had taken samples.