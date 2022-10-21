For the rich

This refers to the news report, ‘SC acquits Shahrukh in 2012 Shahzeb murder case’ (Oct 19). Jatoi was awarded a death sentence by an anti-terrorism court, which was later converted to life imprisonment by the Sindh High Court. As soon as the case started, the victim’s family met with intense levels of threats. It could not withstand the pressure and was forced into a compromise. After around 10 years, all the accused have now been set free by the apex court on the grounds that the family has had a settlement. This is nothing but a mockery of justice. The rich in our country have plenty of options to get away with insidious crimes like murder.
Even though the accused has been set free, this decision will continue to prick the conscience of those who are involved in this injustice.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
