LAHORE : Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most areas while hot in southern areas of the country. Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped down to - 01°C, while in Lahore, it was 20.2°C and maximum was 32.6°C.