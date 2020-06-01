'Priyanka Chopra is a hypocrite': Twitter calls out actor's 'selective outrage'

Priyanka Chopra had protested the police brutality rampant in America after the tragic death of George Floyd

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has joined the list of the numerous celebrities around the globe speaking out against the surging racial tensions in the United States.

However, the Quantico actor’s statement hasn’t been well received on social media, as many users jumped in to label her a “hypocrite” for remaining mum on India’s ill treatment of its minorities while seemingly speaking against racial injustices in the US.

Turning to her Instagram, Chopra had protested the police brutality rampant in America after the tragic death of George Floyd: “Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color.”

“On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder,” she added in her Instagram post with a picture that read: “please I can’t breathe.”

Netizens attacked the actor for speaking out against racism in the United States but maintaining her silence on anti-Dalit and anti-Muslim atrocities.



“Priyanka Chopra posting about police brutality in USA and not too long ago she was celebrating KPS Gill for doing the same in Punjab? I have never seen a celebrity this tone deaf,” said one user.

Another added: “Priyanka Chopra is an epitome of opportunism and cowardice. In her recent Insta post, she appeals people to end race war in US and educate themselves on race issue. She says no one deserves to die because of their skin color. She stands in support of George Floyd's family.”

“Priyanka didn't raise voice on the Delhi pogrom, Akhlaq lynching, Rohit Vemula murder, Najeeb Ahmed etc. The only reason the likes of Priyanka show support to Afro-American struggle in US is cause they know it opens up opportunities for them in US liberal spaces,” the netizen added.

Many even called out the star for wanting to root out racism but still having endorsed several fairness cream brands in India.

Apart from her, many Bollywood celebrities who have been complicit in the face of injustice in India, were also called out over their hypocrisy.

“After Priyanka Chopra, now Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor have raised voice against the murder of George Floyd. Bollywood celebs, please sit down. You have absolutely no moral grounding to speak on racial injustice in USA while you keep mum on Brahmanical atrocities in India,” a user commented.



