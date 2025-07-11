Jennifer Aniston romances Jim Curtis: Details inside

Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently sparked romance rumours with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found love in hypnotist Jim Curtis.

The famed Rachel Green from Friends and Jim Curtis are dating each other, Us Weekly confirmed.

They sparked romance speculation after the 56-year-old and Pedro Pascal were romantically linked recently.

But it appears someone else was actually on her mind.

A source to the outlet revealed that the pair is ‘spending a lot of time together’, however, they are keeping it under wraps.

The two are ‘super private’, but they are really ‘happy and into each other’.

The insider also spilled details about how the two actually met each other.

Reports suggest that the pair had been set up by their mutual friends; the two ‘started off as friends but really hit it off’ over time.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A.,” the also shared that the two share the vibes also. “It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

For the unversed, Aniston and Curtis were spotted spending quality time in Mallorca, Spain.

Though they have kept their outings quite private, yet the two have shown support for each other on social media.