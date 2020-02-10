close
Mon Feb 10, 2020
Oscars 2020: Idina Menzel sends shivers across with her performance of 'Into the Unknown'

Oscars 2020: Idina Menzel sends shivers across the stage with 'Into the unknown'

Idina Menzel  retuned to the Oscars 2020 stage with a  performance featuring Into the Unknown from Frozen II.

This song has become another iconic track after Let it Go swept the world off its feet.

The song featured a beautiful and intricate backdrop of air, earth, wind and fire jewels which gleamed and  shined on stage. During the performance even Aurora, a Norwegian singer was present. She is the voice behind the  voice that calls out to Elsa.

By the end of the performance, Menzel and Aurora were joined by nine other women from across the world. These singers are those who dubbed Elsa's voice into a number of different languages.  The voices came from countries including, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America. Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand.

