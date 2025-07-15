Pedro Pascal makes rare statement about 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby is set to release on July 25

Pedro Pascal has shared an insight about the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

The 50-year-old will be marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing Mister Fantastic aka Reed Richards in the 2025 movie.

MCU is bringing back the rebooted version of the Fantastic Four after nearly 10 years of the last film.

While talking about the First Steps, Pedro opened that the new version is going to be about family and caring for humankind.

At the London premiere of the movie, The Last of Us star added, “It’s about family. It’s about caring for humankind. It’s about protecting human innocence and knowing that you can’t do it alone. We can only do it together,”

Pascal feels grateful to be part of a movie that has "vision".

“A vision that is very dedicated to its origins and the characters in the stories that people originally fell in love with when they were first published in 1961, and the charm of something that has optimism and a very pure heart, is everything.”

Matt Shakman’s directorial also features Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release on July 25.