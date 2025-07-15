Justin Baldoni finds ray of hope in James Brolin’s support amid legal battle

James Brolin voices support for Justin baldoni amid ongoing legal battle

Justin Baldoni has successfully garnered support from James Brolin amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

Brolin, who directed the It Ends With Us star in the 2011 short film Royal Reunion, has expressed concern for Baldoni in light of the legal dispute with Lively.

During an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 84-year-old opened up about getting his big break as a director on the hit series Hotel, which aired from 1983 to 1988.

In addition, Brolin didn’t hesitate to share his unfiltered thoughts on working with the actor back in 2011.

Reflecting on their collaboration, he told the outlet, "He asked so many questions, he was so helpful," Brolin recalled of working with the Jane the Virgin star. "But I didn't realize he was learning, because very soon after that, this guy's directing his own stuff."

Taking pride in his fellow director, Brolin went on to say, "I'm so proud of Justin Baldoni because, God, he's written two wonderful books on being a man and being courteous and teaching boys not to fear their fears — and now he's directed three movies. He started off with one episode of Jane the Virgin, and now he's directed three pictures, written two books, and does TED Talks to help people."

Regarding the actor’s involvement in the legal case, Brolin said he has no idea what’s going on at the moment, but he sincerely hopes things work out for Justin in the end.