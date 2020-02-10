2020 Oscars: Randy Newman rocks the stage with 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away'

Randy Newman set the 2020 Oscar stage on fire with his performance of a song from Toy Story 4 that had been nominated for the title of best original song.

The singer utilized the Steinway piano in a luxurious black suit. A set of fake clouds lined the floors of the stage in a mystical haze. The decoration offered a rather spirited version of the original fast paced song.

The song, I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away is Randy’s 13th song to be nominated for an Acadamy Award, alongside We Belong Together.

The song in the film focuses on the life of a plastic fork (forky) who wants to live out the rest of his life within the garbage. During conversations with The Hollywood Reporter, Newman revealed, "Woody is trying to keep Forky from throwing himself away.” He concluded by saying, "where I wanted to emphasize the friendship. It's not a romantic creation.”