Gwen Stefani shares cutest photos of her son Zuma on his 13th birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her son Zuma Nesta Rossdale's 13th birthday on Saturday with a sweet post on Instagram.

The 51-year-old singer amazed fans as she shared sweet photos of her son Zuma to celebrate his big day. She wrote: 'We love u so much!!'

'Happy 13th birthday to my Zuma baby,' Gwen wrote about her son with ex Gavin Rossdale, adding a baby emoji.

Stefani shared photos of Zuma as a baby and as a teenager with her 12.1 million followers on Instagram Saturday.



In one of the first photos, Zuma was seen as an infant clad in a white shirt and overalls. He held onto the back of a couch and beamed with joy at the camera.

Gwen Stefani also posted another throwback photo of Zuma pictured when he was a toddler. In the cute image, Zuma was seen beating a Spiderman pinata as other children watched on.