Cardi B gives 2-year-old daughter Kulture her very own Instagram account

Cardi B’s 2-year-old toddler officially has her own Instagram account and her subscriber list is already in the triple digits.

Little Kulture has amassed a total of 671,000 followers, all in less than 24 hours and her posts have fans gushing already. From fashion look-books featuring her signature pout, to filters galore and even a sneak peek into her personal bling collection, this toddler is fully loaded and not a single troll can be seen.

Her most popular upload to date on the photo-sharing site is a short video featuring Kulture pulling out flowers. While her mother can constantly be heard in the background saying 'no', the tiny tyke appears to have zoned her mother out.

Even the caption accompanying the post left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “My mom telling me NO but that means YES in my language.”

