close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
September 22, 2020

Kelly Clarkson admits she definitely didn't see her divorce coming

Hollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 22, 2020
Kelly Clarkson admits she ‘definitely didn't see anything coming that came’ for her divorce

Kelly Clarkson feels 2020 ‘brought a lot of change’ which she ‘definitely didn’t see’ coming.

The Stronger singer spoke out about her divorce during an episode of the The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted her decision to leave Brandon Blackstock simply left her inner circle ‘shocked’ to no end.

She later went on to claim, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids."

“And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

While Clarkson is “usually very open" about her personal life, she will continue to keep the real reasons behind her divorce top secret in an effort to protect her children. Mostly since “you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

Latest News

More From Hollywood