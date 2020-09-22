Kelly Clarkson admits she definitely didn't see her divorce coming

Kelly Clarkson admits she ‘definitely didn't see anything coming that came’ for her divorce

Kelly Clarkson feels 2020 ‘brought a lot of change’ which she ‘definitely didn’t see’ coming.

The Stronger singer spoke out about her divorce during an episode of the The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted her decision to leave Brandon Blackstock simply left her inner circle ‘shocked’ to no end.

She later went on to claim, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids."

“And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

While Clarkson is “usually very open" about her personal life, she will continue to keep the real reasons behind her divorce top secret in an effort to protect her children. Mostly since “you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."