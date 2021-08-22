Angelina Jolie crosses 7 million followers on Instagram in two days

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has crossed seven million followers on Instagram within two days.

The former wife of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has shared two posts since she joined the Facebook-owned app. Her first post was about a letter she had received from an Afghan girl and was liked by more than three million people on the photo and video sharing app.

In the second post , the actress highlighted the miseries of refugees and urged her followers to join her in supporting the displaced people.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is all set to appear in "Eternals" along with Salma Hayek and other Hollywood stars.







