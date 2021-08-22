 

Angelina Jolie crosses 7 million followers on Instagram in two days

Sunday, Aug 22, 2021
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has  crossed seven million followers on Instagram within two days.

The former wife of  Hollywood superstar  Brad Pitt has shared two posts since she joined the Facebook-owned app. Her first post was  about a letter she had received from an Afghan girl and was liked by more than three million people  on the photo and video sharing app.

In the second post , the actress highlighted the  miseries of  refugees   and urged her followers to join her in supporting the displaced people.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is all set to appear in "Eternals" along with  Salma Hayek and   other Hollywood stars.



