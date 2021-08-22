Kate Hudson reflects on her past traumas: ‘Its okay that you’re hurting’

Kate Hudson was raised by her mom and actor Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell

Hollywood star Kate Hudson is wearing her heart on her sleeve about her dark past and how it helped her with the future.

While in conversation with Mirror Online, The Reluctant Fundamentalist star, 42, touched upon her personal trauma and struggles of the past.

Hudson, who was raised by her mom and actor Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, was a stranger to her own father, musician Bill Hudson, thereby being familiar with struggles of a broken family.

“I had personal struggles or familial situations that were challenging,” she said.

“[They] kind of prepared me for my future and my success. I had a lot of personal trauma I never really allowed myself to be OK about, or recognise as being traumatic,” she went on to say.

“I’d probably tell my younger self, ‘It’s OK that you’re hurting… you’re OK’. Maybe that would have softened some things in my life a bit along the way. I’d give myself permission to give myself a big hug,” she added.