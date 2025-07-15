Rihanna excited to watch 'Smurfs' with kids

'Smurfs' is slated to release on July 16

Diamonds hitmaker Rihanna has expressed her excitement on finally being able to watch her forthcoming movie with children.

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer, who is all set to voice Smurfette in the upcoming film, can’t wait to watch it with kids.

The best-selling musician of Hollywood share two sons named RZA, three and Riot, 23 months with rapper A$AP Rocky.

While speaking about the 2025 Smurfs movie, Rihanna stated that usually people wait for the kids to turn 18 to watch a movie.

But she believes the fresh animated flick is suitable for her children to watch.

The Work singer told Extra, "We get to watch the movie together for the first time. I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting.

"Everybody gets to watch it on the 18th. So, we're really going for it now. It's finally being birthed."

Backed by Paramount Pictures, the musical comedy also includes voices of actors namely John Goodman, Octavia Spencer, Marshmello, James Corden, and Kurt Russel.

