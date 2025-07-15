'Harry Potter' series: Nick Frost's first look as 'Hagrid' garners immense criticism

HBO shared first look of Dominic McLaughlin as 'Harry Potter'

HBO has officially shared the first glimpse of actor Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Yesterday, the makers introduced star child Dominic McLaughlin as "Harry", while announcing that the show has finally entered production.

On July 15, the streaming giant dropped Frost’s picture dressed as Hagrid, previously played by Robbie Coltrane and Martin Bayfield in the film series.

The 53-year-old could be seen dressed like the grown-up wizard. He donned a long hair wig and beard for the look.

“Everyone ready? ‘ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series”, the caption read.

However, the internet does not seem much pleased with the look as they believe that every picture that comes out looks like the actor’s are getting dressed up for Halloween.

“Every photo that comes out just looks like the actor doing a Halloween costume of a movie character we already have seen and love”, wrote one fan.

On the other hand, some think that the look is giving an unnatural feel.

One social media user commented, “I love Nick Frost and he’s a great choice for this role. But… the wig and beard look very unnatural. Makeup artists needs a bit more work on this. It’s a bit cosplaylike.”