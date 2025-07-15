Brad Pitt’s secret to youthful glow revealed

Brad Pitt has recently grabbed media and fans’ attention for his youthful appearance in his new action movie, F1.

The Troy star revealed his secret to look young and that’s not any cosmetic procedure or Botox.

In a new interview with WWD magazine, Brad, who launched French skincare brand, Beau Domaine, which he co-founded three years ago, said, “I wanted science-backed skincare that makes sense — not just for your skin, but for what you stand for.”

In a separate interview for Vogue magazine, Mr & Mrs Smith actor has opened up that he usually follows facial routine that helps maintain age-defying look.

“My routine is very simple. When I get up, I wash my face, put on the serum and finish with the cream,” said the 61-year-old.

Babylon actor mentioned that at night he follows the same facial routine.

Earlier in a 2019 interview with Esquire magazine, Brad, who’s known for his fresh-faced appearance, gave credit to the lifestyle changes he made over the last few years.

“I think that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that,” stated the Bullet Train actor.

Interestingly, Brad confessed he also gave up smoking as he noted that he didn’t have the ability “to do just one or two a day”.

“It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive it into the ground. I've lost my privileges,” added the Wolfs actor.